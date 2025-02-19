Despite the ongoing debate, Mrs continues to receive critical acclaim, with audiences engaging in discussions about its portrayal of gender dynamics and societal expectations.

Sanya Malhotra’s latest film Mrs, which explores themes of sexism in marriage, has been receiving widespread praise from critics and audiences alike.

However, a men’s rights organization, Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF), has accused the film of promoting ‘toxic feminism,’ a claim that has sparked backlash on social media.

Men’s Rights Group SIFF Criticizes Mrs

SIFF recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a statement questioning the portrayal of traditional household duties as oppression. The organization argued that a woman performing household chores like cooking, washing dishes, and ironing clothes for her father-in-law should not be viewed as a burden.

“What stress does a woman feel while chopping vegetables and cooking food on a gas stove or doing dishes wearing gloves? Zero. Nothing (sic),” their statement read.

What stress does a woman feel, while chopping vegetables and cooking food on a gas stove or doing dishes wearing gloves? Zero, Nothing. In fact, cooking is like a meditation. Is it highly stressful to press cloths or do laundry in a washing machine? — SIFF – Save Indian Family Foundation (@realsiff) February 12, 2025

Producer Harman Baweja Responds to Criticism

Reacting to SIFF’s remarks, Mrs producer Harman Baweja, in an interview with News18, stated that he is not upset by such criticism.

“I’m way past the infuriated stage now. Maybe, that section of men is looking at this film as a solution and assuming it represents all men, which isn’t necessarily true. Just because a film features male and female characters, it doesn’t mean it speaks for everyone. Every household has its own unique dynamics,” he explained.

Harman emphasized the need for audiences to view Mrs with empathy, even if they don’t relate to the protagonist Richa, played by Sanya Malhotra.

“This is the story of a specific woman, and many women will relate to parts of it. Some might not have had similar experiences but can still understand it because they’ve seen it happen to their mothers. That’s the perspective people should adopt while watching the film,” he stated.

Debate Over Gender Roles in Household Chores

SIFF further argued that men should not be expected to share 50% of household work, claiming that 70-80% of material possessions, clothing, furniture, and gadgets are primarily desired and enjoyed by women.

Addressing this, Harman shared his perspective through his personal equation with his wife, Sasha Ramchandani.

“The essence of the film is mutual respect. I love and respect my wife, and she does the same for me. We recently had two kids, and her hands are full. She’s also a health coach, so if I need to step in when she has back-to-back calls, I will. Similarly, if I have a tough day at work, she puts food on the table for me, and I appreciate it. The issue arises only when she’s forced to do it without a choice. But if it’s done out of love, it’s different,” he explained.

Harman recalled a personal anecdote to illustrate the importance of appreciation in relationships.

“I once baked a cake for my wife three years ago, and it was the worst cake ever. But she still talks about it fondly. Appreciating each other’s efforts is what truly matters,” he concluded.

Despite the ongoing debate, Mrs continues to receive critical acclaim, with audiences engaging in discussions about its portrayal of gender dynamics and societal expectations.