Mrs Serial Killer trailer: The much awaited trailer of Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina is finally out. The web film will be released on Netflix on May 1, 2020.

After Drive’s fiasco last year, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is back on Netflix but in a new and improved version with Mrs Serial Killer. In a bid to make our time in quarantine a bit more interesting, Netflix India has decided to release one of its much-awaited web film Mrs Serial Killer on May 1 and the trailer of the film is already out. Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Netflix India wrote love, murder and Jacqueline Fernandez killing as always.

A major hint of what Mrs Serial Killer is all about lies in the description itself. In the film, Jacqueline Fernandez steps into the shoes of Sona Mukerjee, who finds herself in a complicated situation after her husband Dr Mrityunjoy Mukerjee (played by Manoj Bajpayee) is framed with murder charges of killing not one but five girls. As he is sentenced to jail, Sona (Jacqueline) takes it upon herself to go to extreme ends to defend her husband and confuse the police force with the question- Who is the real killer?

The 1 minute and 43 second trailer keeps you glued to your screen with the suspense packed story, intense screenplay and some impressive performances by Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina among many others.

Introducing the key characters of Mrs Serial Killer, Director Sirish Kunder sharing first look posters on his Twitter earlier this week. Introducing Jacqueline Fernandez as Sona Mukherjee, Shirish described her as a loyal wife who is sets out to prove her husband’s innocence. Introducing Manoj Bajpayee as Dr. Mrityunjoy Mukerjee, he puts a question mark on whether he is a doctor, husband or a murderer. Finally, while introducing Mohit Raina, the director questions if he is on a quest for justice or his intensions are twisted.

