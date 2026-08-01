Mrunal Thakur 5 Biggest Controversies: From Bipasha Basu’s ‘Manly Muscles’ Remark To Anushka Sharma Dig And Dhanush Dating Rumours

Mrunal Thakur has come a long way from her television days in Kumkum Bhagya to becoming one of the most recognisable faces in Hindi and South Indian cinema. Her performances in Love Sonia, Super 30, Jersey, Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna have established her as an actor capable of moving comfortably between industries.

But alongside the success, Mrunal’s public journey has also had its share of uncomfortable headlines. Some stemmed from her own old remarks resurfacing years later, while others were driven largely by social media speculation. As Mrunal Thakur celebrates her birthday, here are five controversies and backlash moments that have kept the actor in the spotlight.

1. Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Manly With Muscles’ Remark About Bipasha Basu

This remains the biggest controversy associated with Mrunal. An old Kumkum Bhagya-era video resurfaced in August 2025, in which a young Mrunal appeared to joke about Bipasha Basu’s muscular physique while chatting with co-star Arjit Taneja. The remarks were widely criticised as body-shaming, particularly because Mrunal also compared herself favourably with Bipasha. The controversy grew after Bipasha appeared to respond indirectly on Instagram, writing about strong women lifting each other up.

Mrunal eventually apologised, acknowledging that her 19-year-old self had said “many silly things” and admitting she should have been more mindful of the impact of her words.

2. The Anushka Sharma ‘She’s Not Working, I Am’ Controversy

Another old interview resurfaced soon after the Bipasha controversy. Mrunal spoke about turning down a film that eventually became a blockbuster and said the actress who did it was “not working” at that moment, while she was.

Although Mrunal did not name Anushka Sharma, social media users connected the remarks to Sultan, which Anushka eventually starred in after Mrunal was considered for the role. The clip triggered accusations that Mrunal was taking a dig at Anushka.

3. Mrunal Thakur’s Own Battle With Body-Shaming Trolls

Interestingly, Mrunal has also been on the receiving end of the very kind of body commentary that sparked the Bipasha controversy. In 2022, after she shared a kick-boxing video, trolls commented on her physique and told her to “reduce” parts of her body. Mrunal hit back, defending her natural body type and the effort she puts into fitness.

The incident became another chapter in her outspoken conversation about unrealistic beauty standards.

4. Dhanush Dating Rumours

Mrunal’s personal life also became a source of intense speculation after she was linked romantically with Dhanush. The rumours gained momentum after the two were seen together around the promotion of Son of Sardaar 2. Mrunal subsequently clarified that Dhanush was “just a good friend” and said his presence at the film’s event should not be misunderstood.

The speculation returned in 2026, including unverified marriage rumours, but there was no confirmed relationship announcement from either actor.

5. The ‘Chunari Chunari’ Backlash

More recently, Mrunal found herself caught in the online backlash surrounding the recreated Chunari Chunari song from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The new version, featuring Mrunal alongside Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde, faced comparisons with the beloved original featuring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen.

While the criticism was directed primarily at the remake, Mrunal’s involvement placed her among the stars facing the internet’s verdict on the recreation.

Mrunal Thakur’s Controversies: More Than Just Viral Headlines

What makes Mrunal’s journey particularly interesting is that several of these controversies have involved old clips resurfacing years later. At the same time, her own experiences with body-shaming have made her vocal about beauty standards and self-image. In a 2026 interview, she reflected on how long it took her to feel confident about her appearance on screen.

For an actor whose career continues to expand across Bollywood and South cinema, the controversies may be part of the public conversation—but her filmography remains the more substantial story.