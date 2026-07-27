LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Mrunal Thakur Dating Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal? Viral Mumbai Café Sighting Sparks Relationship Rumours – WATCH

Mrunal Thakur Dating Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal? Viral Mumbai Café Sighting Sparks Relationship Rumours – WATCH

Actor Mrunal Thakur and Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal have become the latest subjects of dating speculation after a video of the two at a Mumbai café went viral. While the clip has fuelled online chatter, neither has addressed the rumours, and there is no evidence to suggest they are in a relationship.

Mrunal Thakur Dating Yashasvi Jaiswal? (Photo: X)
Mrunal Thakur Dating Yashasvi Jaiswal? (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-27 16:25 IST

Bollywood and cricket fans have found a new pairing to talk about, at least on social media. Actor Mrunal Thakur and Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal have unexpectedly become the latest subjects of dating rumours after a video from a Mumbai café began circulating online. The clip, reportedly filmed at Boojee Café in Bandra West, shows the two celebrities at the same venue, prompting fans to wonder if there is more than friendship between them.

However, the viral video offers little beyond the fact that both were present at the café. It does not show them together in an intimate setting or confirm that they were on a date.

You Might Be Interested In

What does the viral video show?

The footage, which has been widely shared by fan pages on Instagram and X, shows Yashasvi Jaiswal exiting the café while Mrunal Thakur remains inside. Within hours, the video was reposted with captions hinting at a possible romance, quickly turning an ordinary outing into one of the day’s biggest celebrity talking points.

The speculation caught many by surprise because the actor and the cricketer have never previously been linked publicly. Despite the buzz, neither Mrunal nor Jaiswal has commented on the claims, and there is no confirmation that the two are dating.

Fans remain divided over the rumours

As the video gained traction, many social media users urged caution, pointing out that celebrities often meet for professional reasons, including brand endorsements, advertising campaigns or film-related collaborations. Others argued that being spotted at the same location should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of a relationship.

The discussion also shifted to the pair’s age difference. Mrunal is 33, while Jaiswal is 24, making the gap around nine years. The topic sparked debate online, with some users questioning why age differences in celebrity relationships often attract disproportionate attention.

Where are Mrunal Thakur and Yashasvi Jaiswal in their careers?

The rumours come at a time when both stars are enjoying successful careers in their respective fields. Mrunal Thakur has steadily established herself as one of the busiest actors working across Hindi and Telugu cinema. After earning acclaim for films such as Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna, and The Family Star, she was recently seen in the romantic entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, alongside Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal has emerged as one of Indian cricket’s brightest young talents since making his international debut in 2023. The left-handed opener has become a key member of India’s batting line-up across formats while continuing to represent Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

For now, the café video remains the only basis for the dating rumours. Until either Mrunal Thakur or Yashasvi Jaiswal addresses the speculation, the claims remain exactly that, speculation.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mrunal Thakur Dating Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal? Viral Mumbai Café Sighting Sparks Relationship Rumours – WATCH
Tags: Mrunal Thakuryashasvi jaiswal

RELATED News

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Leaked Online Days After Release, Universal Launches Copyright Crackdown

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal Accuses Wife Ritika Chauhan Of Infidelity, Shares Alleged ‘Proof’ In New Video

Yash Reveals The Biggest Challenge Of Playing Ravana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: ‘Everyone Already…’

The Traitors Season 2 Release Date Out: Karan Johar Returns As Host, Mallika Sherawat And Munawar Faruqui Join Cast

Dhanush To Enter Politics? Actor’s Call For Fan-Led Welfare Activities Sparks Fresh Speculation

LATEST NEWS

Kanwar Yatra: A Remarkable Confluence Of Faith And Discipline

Why Madras HC Rejected Vijay Government’s Move to Give Jobs to Karur Stampede Victims’ Families

Why CJP Is Facing Criticism After Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation?

How Indus Net Technologies (INT.) Quietly Built a Global Enterprise Technology Business From Kolkata

Aam Aadmi Party Launches Campaign Against E20 Blended Petrol, Announces ‘National Town Hall Against E20’

Can RBI Keep The Rupee Stable Despite Oil Volatility? Here’s What Experts Expect Ahead Of MPC

Premier League 2026-27: Who Am I? Guess Which PL Club This Star Player Plays For

Smoke Detected Mid-Air: IndiGo Dubai-Mumbai Flight Diverted to Rajkot, All 194 Passengers Safe

Why More Successful Women Are Dating Younger Men: The Psychology Behind The Trend

Are You Safe From Investment Scams? Here’s How NSE’s New Awareness Drive Aims to Protect Investors

Mrunal Thakur Dating Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal? Viral Mumbai Café Sighting Sparks Relationship Rumours – WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mrunal Thakur Dating Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal? Viral Mumbai Café Sighting Sparks Relationship Rumours – WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mrunal Thakur Dating Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal? Viral Mumbai Café Sighting Sparks Relationship Rumours – WATCH
Mrunal Thakur Dating Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal? Viral Mumbai Café Sighting Sparks Relationship Rumours – WATCH
Mrunal Thakur Dating Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal? Viral Mumbai Café Sighting Sparks Relationship Rumours – WATCH
Mrunal Thakur Dating Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal? Viral Mumbai Café Sighting Sparks Relationship Rumours – WATCH

QUICK LINKS