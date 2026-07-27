Mrunal Thakur Dating Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal? Viral Mumbai Café Sighting Sparks Relationship Rumours – WATCH

Bollywood and cricket fans have found a new pairing to talk about, at least on social media. Actor Mrunal Thakur and Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal have unexpectedly become the latest subjects of dating rumours after a video from a Mumbai café began circulating online. The clip, reportedly filmed at Boojee Café in Bandra West, shows the two celebrities at the same venue, prompting fans to wonder if there is more than friendship between them.

However, the viral video offers little beyond the fact that both were present at the café. It does not show them together in an intimate setting or confirm that they were on a date.

What does the viral video show?

The footage, which has been widely shared by fan pages on Instagram and X, shows Yashasvi Jaiswal exiting the café while Mrunal Thakur remains inside. Within hours, the video was reposted with captions hinting at a possible romance, quickly turning an ordinary outing into one of the day’s biggest celebrity talking points.

The speculation caught many by surprise because the actor and the cricketer have never previously been linked publicly. Despite the buzz, neither Mrunal nor Jaiswal has commented on the claims, and there is no confirmation that the two are dating.

Yashasvi Jaiswal dating Mrunal Thakur?😳 pic.twitter.com/dnr4FNSaEc — Wickets Hitting (@offpacedelivery) July 26, 2026

Fans remain divided over the rumours

As the video gained traction, many social media users urged caution, pointing out that celebrities often meet for professional reasons, including brand endorsements, advertising campaigns or film-related collaborations. Others argued that being spotted at the same location should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of a relationship.

The discussion also shifted to the pair’s age difference. Mrunal is 33, while Jaiswal is 24, making the gap around nine years. The topic sparked debate online, with some users questioning why age differences in celebrity relationships often attract disproportionate attention.

Where are Mrunal Thakur and Yashasvi Jaiswal in their careers?

The rumours come at a time when both stars are enjoying successful careers in their respective fields. Mrunal Thakur has steadily established herself as one of the busiest actors working across Hindi and Telugu cinema. After earning acclaim for films such as Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna, and The Family Star, she was recently seen in the romantic entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, alongside Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal has emerged as one of Indian cricket’s brightest young talents since making his international debut in 2023. The left-handed opener has become a key member of India’s batting line-up across formats while continuing to represent Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

For now, the café video remains the only basis for the dating rumours. Until either Mrunal Thakur or Yashasvi Jaiswal addresses the speculation, the claims remain exactly that, speculation.