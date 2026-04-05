Mrunal Thakur Sparks Debate After Revealing Why She Rejected Big-Budget Movies

Mrunal Thakur recently found herself at the centre of online backlash after revealing that she had turned down several big-budget films, citing the high standards set by her performances in Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna. However, her remarks drew criticism from some internet users, who pointed out that her roles in commercial projects like Son of Sardaar 2 and Do Deewane Seher Mein did not reflect the same benchmark she referred to.

Mrunal Thakur’s Controversial Statement

During a media interaction while promoting her upcoming film Dacoit, Mrunal Thakur spoke about her selective approach to choosing roles. She shared that, with a “heavy heart,” she had declined several well-packaged, big-budget offers, as she felt they did not match the standards set by her characters Sita Mahalakshmi and Yashna.

While her statement highlighted her intent to focus on meaningful roles, it triggered mixed reactions online. Some netizens questioned the consistency of her choices, noting that her performances in certain Hindi films, as well as The Family Star starring Vijay Deverakonda, did not meet audience expectations.

Many film enthusiasts argued that if she prioritises quality, some of her commercial roles appear at odds with that stance. Others, however, defended her, suggesting that her comments were specifically about her work in Telugu cinema, where she has been more selective.

About Dacoit

Dacoit, starring Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh, promises to present the actress in a new light. Scheduled for release on April 10, the film’s early visuals and trailer have already generated buzz for their blend of romance and action, centred around themes of love and betrayal.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Mrunal Thakur shared that the story explores a different shade of love, which drew her to the project. The film also features a strong ensemble cast, including Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla.

The story follows an angry convict plotting revenge against his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him, with the narrative delving into the complexities of their relationship as his plan unfolds. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the screenplay is co-written by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. The film’s music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, with cinematography by Danush Bhaskar and editing by Kodati Pavan Kalyan. Production design is handled by Sri Nagendra Tangala.

Backed by Annapurna Studios in collaboration with SS Creations and Suniel Narang Production, Dacoit is positioned as one of the week’s major releases. With Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar postponed to April 16, the film is also expected to draw audiences in the Hindi market.

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