MS Dhoni, Arjun Kapoor, Bunty Walia, and others spotted playing football in Mumbai: Ahead of Mahendra Singh Dhoni leaving for Kashmir to serve his batillion, he was spotted playing charity football with Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Seal, and Bunty Walia.

MS Dhoni, Arjun Kapoor, Bunty Walia, and others spotted playing football in Mumbai: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted playing football with Arjun Kapoor, Bunty Walia among others in Mumbai yesterday night. The match takes place for a charity, and many Bollywood celebrities are often spotted coming together to play for a cause.

Ahead of joining his regiment in Kashmir Valley, Dhoni wanted to spend some me-time with his family and video of him playing with his team and having light moments with kids has gone viral. The former Indian captain will be serving his regiment and will be in Kashmir till August 15, 2019.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has taken a two-month break from cricket to serve his duties with the Indian Army and won’t be joining his team in the West Indies tour. He will be soon joining his battalion and reportedly has even scheduled to visit army schools in the valley and play cricket and raise awareness about sports. Take a look at some of the videos and photos from the charity football game here:

Earlier on Friday, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, were seen enjoying a match of soccer in heavy rain on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Bollywood A-listers were up against Armed forces in the game of football where Ranbir, Aparshakti, Arjun, Ishan Khatter were against Army-Navy Stars XI at the football ground.

The 38-year-old cricketer holds an honorary rank of Lieutenant colonel in the territorial Army unit of the parachute regiment. The honor was accorded to him by Indian Army in 2011 with Abhinav Bindra and Deepak Rao. He became a qualified paratrooper after completing five parachute training camps in Agra in 2015.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App