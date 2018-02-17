Oru Adaar Love actress Priya Prakash Varrier might have had gained unprecedented popularity and a huge fan base in past few days but she herself remains a fan of captain cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Priya, who has gone on to be termed as the nation's crush, thanks to her viral wink video has seen her social media popularity surge by miles in just a few days.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a phenomenon of its kind. The former Indian captain is loved by one and all. He is one of the most successful captains to have graced the Indian jersey and the only captain in the world to have won all the major ICC trophies including the World Cup across formats. His fan base is the mightiest among the current lot of Indian cricketers and what if we tell you Priya Prakash Varrier, the name on everyone’s mind for the past few days has also been left stumped by MS Dhoni, the captain cool.

Priya Prakash Varrier took social media by storm when a clip from the song Mani Manikya Malaraya Poovi of her upcoming debut Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love went viral on the internet. Priya’s cute smile and beautiful expressions left a lasting impression on everyone’s mind as she became a star overnight and gained staggering popularity on social media. The Kerala actress currently has over 3.5 million followers on Instagram and the numbers are increasing every minute. Well, she might have had made a strong fan base for her but when it comes to cricket, for Priya there’s only one person who stands out from all others: MS Dhoni.

In a recent interview to a TV Channel, when asked about her favourite cricketer, Priya was quick to respond with Dhoni’s name who she admires as a player. “Dhoni is my favourite cricketer,” said the internet sensation. That wasn’t a surprise considering Dhoni’s marvellous popularity in southern India, rarely you would find a cricket fan who isn’t a fan of India’s most successful captains till date. Dhoni will once again be at the helm of affairs when he leads his Chennai Super Kings side into the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with some of his favourite men: Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja back in the setup.

And if you don’t know who Priya Prakash Varrier is, you probably need to get out of the hibernation zone and Google the name. You are sure to be flooded with a number of pictures and two particular videos which can make you an instant fan of the young actress who is currently gearing up for the release of her first movie Oru Adaar Love. In the clip which is still running widely on Indian social media. Priya in her character of a school girl can be seen flirting with a classmate, giving some beautiful expressions in the process. Her wink and the cute smile was enough to gain a place in hearts of millions of fans who now are eagerly waiting for her movie to hit the theatres.

Reports are also rife that Priya Prakash is on Bollywood director’s radar and can soon make her debut in mainstream Hindi cinema. Apart from her surging popularity and an unaffected fan base, what goes in her favour is her command on Hindi which can land her a Bollywood role comparatively easily. She had earlier expressed her desire to work with ace actor Ranveer Singh and had termed Sanjay Leela Bhansali as the director she would like to work with.