MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: Again MTV Movie & TV awards brought new winners of 2019, which are decided by the general public through online process. The voting process takes place through their own official website. Actors stunned the fans with their perfect and unique dressing sense. Check out the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 stunner look and get the success 'secret' from Dwayne Johnson.

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: The MTV Movie & TV award always celebrates the best on-screen work but its time to watch out the celebs with their new mind-boggling fashion sense, which they showcase on the red carpet.

Some divas gave us the Aww struck moment during the MTV Movie & TV Award 2019, Israel’s wonder woman actress Gal Gadot looks flawless in her staggering blue pantsuit flaunting her curves. The outfits featured a pungling neckline, with that she completed her look with a black layered choker necklace, with matching silver ring, bracelet and earrings.

Avengers actor Tessa Thompson blew everyone’s mind by wearing a shimmery silver coat dress paired with leather ballerinas. Her hairdo maximized the charm of her look holding a box- like clutch whereas, Melissa Mc Carthy highlighted her waistline by wearing a dazzling metallic jumpsuit. She kept the look simple yet classy altogether.

Meanwhile, Another star that made fans to cheer up loud during the event was Jada Pinkett Smith. She definitely exhibited ‘ Girl Boss’ attitude, which was totally perfect for the event. The actress stepped out wearing silver suit paired up with black heels that definitely conveys the message of ‘Girl Power’.

Check out the latest pictures all the way from MTV & Tv awards 2019 :

Meanwhile, The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson on the stage of MTV Movie & TV Award 2019 shared his life lesson secret during the speech. He shared a quotation which he never forgot during his highs and lows in life. It was that it is nice to be important but it is further more important to be a nice person.

