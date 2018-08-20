MTV Splitsvilla 11 Episode 3 August 19, 2018, written update: In the 3rd episode of Splitsvilla Season 11, Anushuman confessed his feelings for Shruti while Shruti clarified that she has a connection with Rohan and he is very important for her. On the other hand, Shagun and Anushka got into an argument after it was revealed that Anushka has agreed to go on a date with two guys.

Splitsvilla Season 11 is back and so is the drama, fights and lots of romance! Episode 3 started out with the first Bae-watch session of this season. Titled as Ouch Par Vouch, the contestants were divided into two teams, which reflected the changing dynamics and friendships in the splitsvilla house. Simmba and Monal, who failed to emerge as the first ideal match of the house, decided to play from opposite teams and so did Shruti and Anshuman.

In the Ouch Par Vouch session, the girls were asked to answer the full form of popular acronym while the boys would be holding a balloon in their hands which would act a buzzer. Whoever would burst the balloon first, would get the chance to guess the acronym first. While Shruti was chosen as the first team, Arushi Handa was chosen the captain of the second team. Headed by Arushi, the team managed to answer most of the acronyms and won the task.

As a result, the boys of the winning team got a chance to take out girls from the winning and losing team for a date. While the rest of the contestants were busy teasing Anshuman and prompting him to ask Shruti for a date, a fight broke out in the house after Anushka agreed to go on a date with 2 guys. In her defence, Anushka clarified that it was not mentioned anywhere that she cannot go on a date with 2 guys.

During the date, many connections were formed while many ended right there. After Anshuman confessed his liking for Shruti, the latter clarified that she has a connection with Rohan and he is very important for her. If given a chance, she would save Rohan in the game. Meanwhile, Anushka stated that she is not attracted to Gaurav at all and his feelings for her are clearly one-sided. On the other hand, a special bond between Shagun and Sheetal start unfolding.

Post the date, the contestants headed out for their test your bond challenge. In the ‘Love is in the hair’ challenge, the contestants performed the task in a team of three. The task brought out a fun and hilarious element as the boys striked funny poses as they tried to pose and stick heart confetti to their bodies, which were counted later to decide the winner.

Emerging as the winner of the task, Puneet, Monal and Myra ensured their immunity. With Sunny’s extra 50 points, Anshuman, Shruti and Arushi Handa came second and will get a chance to test their connection at the dome session along with the former.

Would Anshuman go to the dome with Shruti? Or would Monal test her bond with someone else after Simmba? We’ll find out in the coming episodes.

