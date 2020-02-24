Good News! Piyush Sharma and Alfez Khaishagi are back together after breaking apart post the show. Fans are really happy to see them back together.

MTV Splitsvilla: MTV Splitsvilla X2 is one of the best seasons in the history of Splitsvilla. Fans are really up to see the show has ended but fans are curious and excited to know more about what their favorite contestants are up to post the show. And bringing up one of the most loved contestants of the show, Piyush Sharma and Alfez Khaishagi, together bring have good news for you all.

By recent reports, the contestants Piyush Sharma and Alfez Khaishagi who were a team and were against Ashish Bhatia and his team got things rough between them after the show because of some reason and even unfollowed each other. But now they both are seen chilling together and sharing some cool pictures of them, at Piyush birthday party. Their post shows how much they share brotherhood and their fans are really happy to see them back together.

The picture took their fans back to the season’s glimpse and they are happy for their reunion. Watching them having a ball of a time together can only make the fans remember about Splitsvilla X2. Talking about the show was high on drama, fun, entertainment and of course love. Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal were declared winners of the season.

Both Piyush and Alfez are distinct personalities. They grew apart post the show. Sometimes two people can not remain friends for irreconcilable differences, but it is also said that friends can’t be apart for a longer period of time. And here are they together back in a party bash sharing great pictures together on their Instagram and other social accounts. Looking fabulous with some more friends from the splitsville show and industry.

