MTV Supermodel Of The Year: actor and model Malaika Arora can be seen having a heated argument with designer Masaba Gupta while judging the performance of a contestant on their show

MTV Supermodel Of The Year: The Indian television industry is diversifying the genres of their reality show that is becoming a great opportunity to dig out the plethora of talent in India. These types of shows provide a stage for the people to showcase their talent in various fields.

MTV Supermodel Of The Year which is a modeling based reality show gives the opportunity to women to pursue their career in modeling by giving them fame and money. The show is mentored by Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta and Milind Soman. Like the other reality shows, this show too is surrounded by controversies.

Recently, judges Malaika Arora and Masaba Gupta can be seen as, having a war of words over a contestant performance. Both were having different opinions which heated the argument between them. Malaika Arora can be seen appreciating the contestant for her performance while Masaba didn’t find it up to the mark and said that she found it below average.

A video of the argument was shared by the MTV channel on her Instagram page that shows the pressure of the contestant created due to the contretemps between the judges. Now, this has become normal in reality shows as every person has their own views and they give the result on the basis of their mindset. The show is launched on December 22, 2019, and if you want to watch this episode then just tune in to MTV India on Sunday at 7 P.M.

