Supermodel of the year is a show to find a model who is graceful, sexy and has an ex-factor that sets her apart from the rest of the people. The show is judged by Malaika Arora, designer Masaba Gupta, and Milind Soman. Vj Anusha and supermodel Ujjwala Raut are the mentors in the show.
The show started with a boot camp, for which 10 girls were selected. In the boot camp, the girls needed to perform an audition task and by qualifying that task they used to perform the shortlisted task. The tasks were tough to clear but the girls gave their best for it.
Out of the 10 girls 7 were selected on the basis of boot camp scores which were only given to those girls who performed the shortlisted task. The 3 girls who got eliminated were, Anvita Dixit, Sakshi Shivdasani, and Anushka Sharma.
After the segment of boot camp, the next segment was of the real-life challenges. In this segment, real-life situations and problems are faced by the models. In any case, they need to give their best. In the real-life challenges segment, Renee Kujur and Anjali Schmuk got eliminated from the show, giving us our top 5 contestants. The top 5 contestants of the show are Manila Pradhan, Yukti Thareja, Priya Singh, Eashita Bajwa, and Drisha More
The upcoming episode of Supermodel of the Year will be very interesting and entertaining as well. In the upcoming episode, the client for the task will be none other than MTV. The contestants will have to make a music video in which they need to show their creativity and ideas to come out as the best.
One of the girls from the top 5 will get eliminated and will make way for our top 4. Who do you think will leave the show in the upcoming episode?