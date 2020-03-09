MTV Supermodel of the year: Yukti Thareja, who was considered as one of the strongest contestants of MTV Supermodel of the year, has been evicted from the race to finale. The contestants that have reached Top 3 are Drisha More, Priya Singh and Manila Pradhan.

MTV Supermodel of the year: From entering a modelling reality show with no previous experience to emerging as one of few contestants with two livon badges, Yuvti Thareja’s journey in MTV Supermodel of the year has been no short of phenomenal. Tasks after Tasks, Yuvti managed to carve a space for herself not just in the hearts of judges but also the audiences. However, her journey was short in last night’s episode. Despite being one of the strongest contestants in the show, Yuvti could not manage to reach till the finale.

The episode saw a task between top 4 contestants Yukti Thareja, Drisha More, Priya Singh and Manila Pradhan. Winning the task with a considerable margin, Manila Pradhan not only won her third Livon badge but also became the first finalist of the show. This placed Yukti, Drisha and Priya in the bottom three.

Post which, an elimination task was conducted between the three contestants and the contestant that impressed the judges the least was Yukti Thareja. Her elimination came as a shock, especially because she was considered as one of the strongest competition and had given back to back impressive performances.

MTV Supermodel of the year, which aired on December 22, 2019, has found its three finalists in Priya Singh, Drisha More and Manila Pradhan. It will be interesting to see who lifts the winner’s trophy. While the contestants are mentored by Ujjwala Raut and Anushka Dandekar, they are judged by Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Masaba Gupta.

