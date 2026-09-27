MTV VMAs 2026: Madonna Returns After 23 Years, Taylor Swift Makes History — Date, India Time, Performers And More

The MTV Video Music Awards 2026 promises to bring some of the biggest stars in music together in one location in Los Angeles. The event will mark the comeback of Madonna to the VMAs stage after 23 years, whereas Taylor Swift will break VMA records.

MTV VMAs 2026 will take place on Sunday, September 27, at Peacock Theatre, Los Angeles. Snoop Dogg will be hosting the award show that will be broadcasted live from America for two hours.

MTV VMAs 2026 Date And Time In India

The event shall take place on September 27 at 7:30 PM ET in the United States. For the people in India, this corresponds to 5:00 AM IST on September 28, Monday.

The television broadcast shall take place from 7:30 PM until 9:30 PM ET. The ceremony will air on CBS and will be simultaneously aired on MTV in the US. Paramount+ Premium will be live streaming the ceremony for US audiences. As far as the viewers from other parts of the world are concerned, the program is expected to be available through Paramount+ and MTV from September 28.

Madonna Returns To The VMAs After 23 Years

Probably the most significant event of the evening will be the opening act. Madonna will perform at the 2026 VMAs, making her return to this ceremony after 23 years. The last time she performed at the VMAs was 23 years ago when she was featured alongside Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera in the opening act of the show.

Madonna is definitely one of the most prominent nominees at this year’s ceremony. Initially, she had the highest number of nominations with 11, such as Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. Later, additional nominations in the social categories brought her total to 13, which included Best Album and Best Long Form Video.

Taylor Swift Makes MTV VMA History

Taylor Swift will also form the heart of the 2026 event. She will get the first ever MTV VMA Artist Director Honors for her music video direction. This honor will make Taylor Swift the artist with the most wins in VMA history. Swift will rise to 31 VMA wins, breaking the earlier record set by Beyoncé.

Taylor Swift has also been nominated for eleven awards in the social categories. Some of her nominations include Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, among other significant categories. To spice up the already exciting news, Taylor Swift’s “Patient Zero” music video will have its premiere at the event.

“Patient Zero” music video was directed by Taylor Swift and features Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson. It also involves the Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki.

Who Is Hosting The MTV VMAs 2026?

Snoop Dogg will host the 2026 MTV VMAs and is also serving as an executive producer. The rapper has a long history with the awards show, having performed at previous VMAs. His appointment marks his first time hosting the ceremony.

Who Is Performing At The MTV VMAs 2026?

The list of performers will feature Madonna, LISA, RAYE, Shaboozey, Gunna, Sienna Spiro, Yung Lean and GENER8ION. Moreover, RAYE, SOMBR and Teddy Swims will be participating in a performance dedicated to George Michael, while Kacey Musgraves will pay tribute to Dolly Parton by performing a song for her.

Madonna will make her comeback performance at the beginning of the ceremony.

Who Has The Most MTV VMAs 2026 Nominations?

Madonna was the leader in nominations with 11 nominations in 2026. She was followed by Taylor Swift who had nine nominations. Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter also had seven nominations each.

However, the inclusion of the four social categories made a difference in the number of nominations. Madonna’s nominations increased to 13, Swift’s to 11, Carpenter’s to nine, Grande’s to eight, and Bruno Mars’ to six.

Nirvana To Receive Video Vanguard Award

Award-winning rock band Nirvana will be presented with the much-honoured Video Vanguard Award at the 2026 VMAs. It is one more legacy moment for an event that is centred on Madonna’s comeback and Swift’s record-breaking moment.

The VMAs in 2026 will also feature the return of the Best Dance category after a seven-year absence. The nominations include both well-known artists and newcomers, with 26 artists being nominated for the very first time in the original nominations announcement.

MTV VMAs 2026: Key Details

The awards will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, USA on September 27. The show is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET in America and 5:00 AM IST on September 28 in India. Snoop Dogg will be the host, Madonna will give an opening performance, and Taylor Swift will get the very first Artist Director Honors. Taylor Swift’s “Patient Zero” will also have its premiere.

With Madonna’s highly anticipated comeback, Taylor Swift’s unprecedented milestone, and performances by some of the world’s biggest artists, the 2026 VMAs promise to be one of the biggest music award shows of the year.

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