Mubarakan 2: Anil Kapoor recently shared a video with his 2017 film Mubarakan team. As the film turned two, the team teased the fans announcing the sequel of the film. Moreover, the director also hinted towards the release date of the film, watch the video here–

Anil Kapoor with his team tease with the sequel as the film turns two

Mubarakan 2: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is among the most talented actors who has definitely carved himself a niche with his phenomenal acting skills and versatile roles. Rather it is winning hearts in his time or performing like an allrounder in the latest films, Anil Kapoor proves to be the king of Bollywood. Recently, the actor shared a video with his 2017 film Mubarakan team. As the film has turned two, Anil Kapoor celebrated the occasion with his costars Ileana D Cruz, Aneez Bazmee and Murad Khetani in Hyderabad.

Apart from celebrating the occasion, the team also teased the fans by hinting on to the sequel of the film and discussed the release date of the film in 2020 or 2021. Talking about the film, the rom-com featured Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty in lead roles and narrated about the story of twin brothers. The film released in total 2350 screens in India and 475 overseas.

Talking about the collections, the rom-com earned Rs 55.59 crores at the box office and also managed to impress the audience as well as the critics. Watch the video here–

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in his daughter Sonam Kapoor in the romantic comedy-drama film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film performed well at the box office and the fans also praised the storyline of the film. Currently, Anil Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Malang with Bollywood stars Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Kunal Khemmu in supporting roles. The film will hit the silver screens in 2020.

Moreover, Anil Kapoor is also gearing up to feature opposite his son Harshvardhan in the biopic of Abhinav Bindra. In the film, Harshvardhan will play the role of Abhinav meanwhile, Anil will play Apijit Bindra.

