Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Live Tv
Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah Rukh Khan’s Voice

Mufasa: The Lion King was created with a budget of $200 million (approximately ₹2,000 crores) and has earned a lifetime collection of $712.7 million (about ₹712.7 crores) worldwide.

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah Rukh Khan’s Voice


Mufasa: The Lion King is ready for its digital premiere following a successful theater run. The highly anticipated sequel to The Lion King will soon be available for streaming on an OTT platform, allowing fans to enjoy the journey of Mufasa from the comfort of their homes. The release date has been officially announced.

When Will the Film Be Released on OTT?

Mufasa: The Lion King will be available for streaming starting Wednesday, March 26, 2025, on Jio Hotstar. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The announcement was made on social media with the caption: “It’s time to experience the story of Mufasa. Mufasa: The Lion King, coming on Jio Hotstar on March 26.”

Film Overview

Directed by Barry Jenkins, Mufasa: The Lion King tells the emotional story of Mufasa’s transformation from an orphan to the respected king of the Pride Lands. After losing his parents, Mufasa forms a deep bond with the lion Taka, and together they embark on a journey that challenges their friendship and family ties.

Hindi Dubbing Cast

The Hindi version of Mufasa: The Lion King features an impressive voice cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Abram Khan, Sanjay Mishra, Makrand Deshpande, Meiyang Chang, and Shreyas Talpade. In addition to Hindi, the film was also released in English, Tamil, and Telugu in India. Mahesh Babu provided the voice for Mufasa in the Tamil and Telugu versions.

Film’s Box Office Collection

Mufasa: The Lion King was created with a budget of $200 million (approximately ₹2,000 crores) and has earned a lifetime collection of $712.7 million (about ₹712.7 crores) worldwide.

