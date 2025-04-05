Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

TV actors Mugdha Chaphekar and Ravish Desai end their 9-year marriage. Ravish shared the news via Instagram, requesting privacy and support from fans and media.

Popular television couple Mugdha Chaphekar and Ravish Desai have officially confirmed their separation after nine years of marriage. Ravish shared the news on social media, revealing that they have been living separately for over a year and are now heading for a divorce.

The duo, who first met on the sets of the television show Satrangi Sasural in 2014, began dating shortly after. Their relationship turned serious, leading to their engagement on January 30, 2016, followed by a wedding on December 16 the same year.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ravish Desai wrote, “After much contemplation and thought, Mugdha and I decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. It’s been more than a year now. We have had a beautiful journey together that of love, friendship, and respect — and that would continue all our lives.”

He also requested privacy from the public and media during this personal time, adding, “We request our beloved fans, well-wishers, and the media to be kind and supportive and give us the privacy we need to heal. Kindly do not believe in any false stories and statements. Thank you for your love and support.”

Ravish disabled the comments on the post to avoid speculation and unwanted gossip. Meanwhile, Mugdha Chaphekar has not yet issued a public statement regarding the separation.

Mugdha remains a beloved figure on Indian television, best known for her role as Prachi in Kumkum Bhagya. She has also acted in shows like Atrangi Sasural and Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan.

Ravish Desai, too, has made a mark in television with shows like Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi Meri Bhabhi and Satrangi Sasural. In recent years, he has transitioned into web series, appearing in popular titles such as Made In Heaven and Scoop.

As fans digest the news, both actors have urged the public to avoid believing in rumors and to respect their privacy during this sensitive time.

