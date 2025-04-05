Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

TV actors Mugdha Chaphekar and Ravish Desai end their 9-year marriage. Ravish shared the news via Instagram, requesting privacy and support from fans and media.

Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

TV Stars Mugdha Chaphekar and Ravish Desai Part Ways After 9 Years Together


Popular television couple Mugdha Chaphekar and Ravish Desai have officially confirmed their separation after nine years of marriage. Ravish shared the news on social media, revealing that they have been living separately for over a year and are now heading for a divorce.

The duo, who first met on the sets of the television show Satrangi Sasural in 2014, began dating shortly after. Their relationship turned serious, leading to their engagement on January 30, 2016, followed by a wedding on December 16 the same year.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ravish Desai wrote, “After much contemplation and thought, Mugdha and I decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. It’s been more than a year now. We have had a beautiful journey together that of love, friendship, and respect — and that would continue all our lives.”

He also requested privacy from the public and media during this personal time, adding, “We request our beloved fans, well-wishers, and the media to be kind and supportive and give us the privacy we need to heal. Kindly do not believe in any false stories and statements. Thank you for your love and support.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ravish disabled the comments on the post to avoid speculation and unwanted gossip. Meanwhile, Mugdha Chaphekar has not yet issued a public statement regarding the separation.

Mugdha remains a beloved figure on Indian television, best known for her role as Prachi in Kumkum Bhagya. She has also acted in shows like Atrangi Sasural and Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan.

Ravish Desai, too, has made a mark in television with shows like Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi Meri Bhabhi and Satrangi Sasural. In recent years, he has transitioned into web series, appearing in popular titles such as Made In Heaven and Scoop.

As fans digest the news, both actors have urged the public to avoid believing in rumors and to respect their privacy during this sensitive time.

ALSO READ: Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts with His Signature Style

Filed under

Mugdha and Ravish part ways Mugdha Chaphekar divorce Mugdha Chaphekar marriage Ravish Desai separation

Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s

Trump Administration Challenges Judge’s Order To Return Mistakenly Deported Man From El Salvador
Mohanlal and Prithviraj S

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days
newsx

BJP Worker Found Dead In Bengaluru Office, Suicide Note Blames Congress For Harassment
US VP JD Vance to visit I

US Vice President JD Vance Set To Visit India This Month On Heritage Tour With...
newsx

India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge To Open On April 6: What makes The New...
Trump's tariffs hit Heard

Trump Slaps Tariffs On Penguins: Flightless Birds Hit Back With Viral Social Media Protest
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Administration Challenges Judge’s Order To Return Mistakenly Deported Man From El Salvador

Trump Administration Challenges Judge’s Order To Return Mistakenly Deported Man From El Salvador

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

BJP Worker Found Dead In Bengaluru Office, Suicide Note Blames Congress For Harassment

BJP Worker Found Dead In Bengaluru Office, Suicide Note Blames Congress For Harassment

US Vice President JD Vance Set To Visit India This Month On Heritage Tour With Wife Usha Vance: Report

US Vice President JD Vance Set To Visit India This Month On Heritage Tour With...

India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge To Open On April 6: What makes The New Pamban Bridge Special

India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge To Open On April 6: What makes The New...

Entertainment

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Release Date Announced: Action Film To Hit Screens Worldwide On This Date

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Release Date Announced: Action Film To Hit Screens Worldwide On This Date

Income Tax Raids Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Home After ED Action On Empuraan Co-Producer Gokulam Gopalan

Income Tax Raids Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Home After ED Action On Empuraan Co-Producer Gokulam Gopalan

Travis Scott India Concert 2025: Ticket Sale Date, Booking Details, Venue & Price Info Announced

Travis Scott India Concert 2025: Ticket Sale Date, Booking Details, Venue & Price Info Announced

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture