Bollywood actor and a fitness icon Mugdha Godse popularly known for her role in films like Fashion and All the best recently gave a sneak peak into her life and her daily routine in an interview where she explained how she can see coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent quarantine has changed people including herself as she has parted ways with all her bad old habits to adapt a more healthy and improved lifestyle.

Mugdha shared how she has always been a germ freak and her habit to wash hands at least 100 times a day is coming handy in this situation and feels that hand shakes shouldn’t have been the way to greet in the first place as she never preferred them any way and is much more okay with a simple Namaste.

The actor also revealed how the lock down has affected her professional life as she was set to shoot for a new project for which she was greatly excited but shooting for which has been pushed forward keeping in mind the current lock down, and feels its for the better and serves a greater purpose.

She also made known she keeps herself busy during the lock down by exercising, yoga and enjoying tea while allots the rest pf the time to catch up on films and web series making full use of the subscriptions she had of the online streaming services.

Mugdha also said that she is taking great care to ensure her own safety as she makes sure that her home is sanitized at all times which has made her life much more disciplined, and she advises everyone to do the same and adapt cleanliness as that is the way to fight coronavirus and ensure health and safety of ourselves and our loved ones.

