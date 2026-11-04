‘Mujhe Paise Bhi Nahi Chahiye’: Mahhi Vij Breaks Down, Threatens To Quit Bigg Boss 20 Over ‘Targeting’ – Watch Video

Mahhi Vij is said to be ready to walk out of Bigg Boss 20 because of her anger regarding how she feels like she is being shown on the reality TV show. In the recent promo, the actress gets emotional, complains about why she is being targeted, and also declares that she will not accept money if things go on in the same manner.

The new promo starts with a message from Love Gill’s mother being played in the house. She seems to give a warning to Mahhi Vij in Punjabi for the inappropriate comments that she had made about Love.

Mahhi is unable to understand the entire message and asks Love what his mother said. She responds, “Unhone ye baat boli ki agar Scout na hota to isko main nanga kar deti.” Mahhi, however, disputes his interpretation, saying his mother did not use that particular word.

Mahhi Vij Says She Does Not Want To Continue Bigg Boss 20

Mahhi gets upset after hearing Love’s family message. She gets emotional and calls out the makers over the way things are being portrayed! https://t.co/M0xv3dSEWz — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 4, 2026







The exchange appears to leave Mahhi upset. She expresses disappointment over what she believes is the show’s portrayal of her and says she feels that only her actions are being highlighted.

“I’m just feeling ki mera hi sab dikha rahe hain mujhe lag raha hai. If this is the scene then I’ll not continue the show. Mujhe paise bhi nahi chahiye,” she says.

Mahhi then walks away from the conversation, visibly emotional. The promo later shows her entering the washroom, where she struggles to hold back her tears. Arishfa Khan tries to comfort her, telling her not to cry. Mahhi says she is feeling overwhelmed, adding, “Mujhe itna heavy lag raha hai.”

Mahhi Questions Bigg Boss Over Alleged Targeting

In another emotional moment, Mahhi directly questions Bigg Boss about the way she believes she is being treated.

“Why are you targeting me for everything? I also have a family outside who is watching,” she says.

She also points out that contestants frequently talk about one another behind their backs. Mahhi further says she does not want her reputation to be damaged by what is being shown on the show.

“I’m not here to spoil my name like this,” she adds, before repeatedly saying, “I can’t continue.”

Will Mahhi Vij Leave Bigg Boss 20?

Although Mahhi threatens quitting in the promo, nothing is said about her really leaving the reality show. Her statements are made after an emotionally charged exchange in which the message of Love Gill’s mother was read. The next episode will tell whether Mahhi leaves her decision unchanged or stays in the Bigg Boss 20 house.

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