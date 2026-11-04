LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > ‘Mujhe Paise Bhi Nahi Chahiye’: Mahhi Vij Breaks Down, Threatens To Quit Bigg Boss 20 Over ‘Targeting’ – Watch Video

‘Mujhe Paise Bhi Nahi Chahiye’: Mahhi Vij Breaks Down, Threatens To Quit Bigg Boss 20 Over ‘Targeting’ – Watch Video

Mahhi Vij breaks down in the latest Bigg Boss 20 promo, questions why she is being targeted and threatens to quit, saying she does not want the money.

Mahhi Vij (Image: X)
Mahhi Vij (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 14:24 IST

Mahhi Vij is said to be ready to walk out of Bigg Boss 20 because of her anger regarding how she feels like she is being shown on the reality TV show. In the recent promo, the actress gets emotional, complains about why she is being targeted, and also declares that she will not accept money if things go on in the same manner.

The new promo starts with a message from Love Gill’s mother being played in the house. She seems to give a warning to Mahhi Vij in Punjabi for the inappropriate comments that she had made about Love. 

You Might Be Interested In

Mahhi is unable to understand the entire message and asks Love what his mother said. She responds, “Unhone ye baat boli ki agar Scout na hota to isko main nanga kar deti.” Mahhi, however, disputes his interpretation, saying his mother did not use that particular word.

Mahhi Vij Says She Does Not Want To Continue Bigg Boss 20



The exchange appears to leave Mahhi upset. She expresses disappointment over what she believes is the show’s portrayal of her and says she feels that only her actions are being highlighted.

“I’m just feeling ki mera hi sab dikha rahe hain mujhe lag raha hai. If this is the scene then I’ll not continue the show. Mujhe paise bhi nahi chahiye,” she says.

Mahhi then walks away from the conversation, visibly emotional. The promo later shows her entering the washroom, where she struggles to hold back her tears. Arishfa Khan tries to comfort her, telling her not to cry. Mahhi says she is feeling overwhelmed, adding, “Mujhe itna heavy lag raha hai.”

Mahhi Questions Bigg Boss Over Alleged Targeting

In another emotional moment, Mahhi directly questions Bigg Boss about the way she believes she is being treated.

“Why are you targeting me for everything? I also have a family outside who is watching,” she says.

She also points out that contestants frequently talk about one another behind their backs. Mahhi further says she does not want her reputation to be damaged by what is being shown on the show.

“I’m not here to spoil my name like this,” she adds, before repeatedly saying, “I can’t continue.”

Will Mahhi Vij Leave Bigg Boss 20?

Although Mahhi threatens quitting in the promo, nothing is said about her really leaving the reality show. Her statements are made after an emotionally charged exchange in which the message of Love Gill’s mother was read. The next episode will tell whether Mahhi leaves her decision unchanged or stays in the Bigg Boss 20 house.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana Is The Latest Bollywood Actor To Receive An Extortion Threat: From Salman Khan To Tiger Shroff, Who Else Is On Bishnoi Gang’s Target List?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Mujhe Paise Bhi Nahi Chahiye’: Mahhi Vij Breaks Down, Threatens To Quit Bigg Boss 20 Over ‘Targeting’ – Watch Video
Tags: Arishfa Khanbigg boss 20Love GillMahhi Vijreality TVTelevision

RELATED News

Salman Khan Returns To Singing After 11 Years With ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’, But Why Is A Romantic Track Part Of His War Film?

Ramayana Part 2 Delayed To 2028, But Namit Malhotra Has Another Surprise: Could Ranbir Kapoor’s Epic Saga Become A Trilogy?

Tabu Turns 55: She Made Her Film Debut At 14, Never Married And Has A Blunt Way Of Rejecting Films – Lesser-Known Stories

‘Neither Has Gautam’: Kanika Kapoor Breaks Silence On Separation, Reveals Whether A Third Person Was Involved In Her Marriage

Jailer 2 OTT Release: 30 Minutes Of Extra Footage Reportedly Planned; Mohanlal And Vijay Sethupathi To Get More Screen Time?

LATEST NEWS

‘Mujhe Paise Bhi Nahi Chahiye’: Mahhi Vij Breaks Down, Threatens To Quit Bigg Boss 20 Over ‘Targeting’ – Watch Video

US Election Results 2026: Who Is 39-Yr-Old Jon Ossoff, Man Everyone Is Talking About? How His Georgia Win Deals A Setback To Trump

Pajson Agro Delivers 23% YoY Growth in H1 FY27 Total Income to Rs 145.11 Crore

The Pet-Care ‘Convenience Trap’: Are We Making Pet Parenting Easier or Just More Complicated?

Every Treat Counts: Why Smarter Treating Matters for Healthier Pets

Class 3 Student Dies After Collapsing in East Delhi School; Incident Caught on CCTV

Routed Media Builds for the Next Phase of India’s Creator Economy

Symbolic Funeral Of Vice-Chancellor, Two FIRs And Suspension: Why Kerala HC Denied Exam Relief To 16 Students?

US Midterm Election Results 2026: Who Is 39-Yr-Old Indian-Origin Pia Dandiya? How She Snatched A Key Seat From Donald Trump And Stunned Even Democrats

WATCH VIDEO: Eden Park Goes WILD As Virat Kohli Walks Out To Bat! ‘Main Character’ Moment Sends Fans Into Frenzy | IND vs NZ 1st ODI

‘Mujhe Paise Bhi Nahi Chahiye’: Mahhi Vij Breaks Down, Threatens To Quit Bigg Boss 20 Over ‘Targeting’ – Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Mujhe Paise Bhi Nahi Chahiye’: Mahhi Vij Breaks Down, Threatens To Quit Bigg Boss 20 Over ‘Targeting’ – Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Mujhe Paise Bhi Nahi Chahiye’: Mahhi Vij Breaks Down, Threatens To Quit Bigg Boss 20 Over ‘Targeting’ – Watch Video
‘Mujhe Paise Bhi Nahi Chahiye’: Mahhi Vij Breaks Down, Threatens To Quit Bigg Boss 20 Over ‘Targeting’ – Watch Video
‘Mujhe Paise Bhi Nahi Chahiye’: Mahhi Vij Breaks Down, Threatens To Quit Bigg Boss 20 Over ‘Targeting’ – Watch Video
‘Mujhe Paise Bhi Nahi Chahiye’: Mahhi Vij Breaks Down, Threatens To Quit Bigg Boss 20 Over ‘Targeting’ – Watch Video
‘Mujhe Paise Bhi Nahi Chahiye’: Mahhi Vij Breaks Down, Threatens To Quit Bigg Boss 20 Over ‘Targeting’ – Watch Video

QUICK LINKS