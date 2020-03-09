Mujhe Shaadi Karoge: The show makers are trying hard to switch boring mode to interesting. Reports say, actress Aanchal Khurana might enter as a wild card entry into Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra's swayamvar. However, Akansha Puri was also approached for the show.

Mujhe Shaadi Karoge: Its high time to add new tadka into Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s swayamvar. Reports said the show makers will now bring wild card entries into the show. One of the major names who might enter is Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha actress, Aanchal Khurana. Meanwhile, Chhabra’s ex-girlfriend Akansha Puri might also enter.

Currently, in the swayamvar house, suitors got the task where they can express their views related to Gill and Chhabra. However, Sanjjanaa Galrani started crying, as Chhabra compared her to his ex-flame. Whereas Gill’s suitors were also not happy as SidNaaz is the factor which is not letting them to form any bond with her. Indeed makers are trying every possible way to fetch TRP, which leads to no plot of the show.

As suitors among each other were seen creating a bond, while, Shehnaaz recently went live where she clearly said, she has no plans for marriage at least for 5 years. So, at present, the show needs a direction where viewers will get a clear view of Gill and Chhabra’s marriage. The Show on air at 10: 30 pm from Monday to Friday.

Watch Mujhe Shaadi Karoge promo:

