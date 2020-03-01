Mujhse Shaadi Kaorge: Sansakri play boy Paras Chhabra has come up with a new plan, where he might create jealously among the suitors. In the latest promo, Chhabra can be seen sharing his master plan with Shehnaaz Gill; watch the video here

Mujhse Shaadi Kaorge: After Bigg Boss 13, Colors team rolled out a new show where Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will perform swayamvar on national television, it’s been 2 weeks the show is running quite successfully as all the suitors in the house are leaving no stone unturned to woo their fans. In the latest promo, Chhabra was seen sharing his master plan with Gill.

According to Chhabra, he wanted to created jealously among the suitors, he suggested Gill to form a bond with one person for fewer days, when other contestants will questions on this, then swap the person with another, in this nobody will actually understand with whom they are actually paring up with. No doubt, now that’s a master strategy!

Talking about the show, it’s gaining the same viewership likewise Bigg Boss 13, as BB contestants like Rashami Desai, Gautam Gulati, and Sidharth Shukla have had entered into the house. Currently, show makers are approaching Chhabra’s ex-flame, Akansha Puri to enter the show as a wild card contestant.

Mujhse Shaadi Kaorge Video:

Within this week, some of the change has been made in the show where Gulati will be now hosting a show, and time and again he will give a reality check to the suitors, Gill and Chhabra.

Mujhse Shaadi Kaorge Video:

Shehbaz ne disclose kiye secrets, jo contestants ko help karenge to win #ShehnaazGill's heart!🤩

Dekhiye aur bohot kuch aaj #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein, Sat-Sun raat 10:30 baje.#ShehnaazKiShaadi Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/tfgW4xIZKr — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 28, 2020

