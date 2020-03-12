Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo: Tonight's episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will witness a huge fight in the house. After Sanjjanna Galrani questions Ankita Shrivastava's character, Shehnaaz Gill comes to the latter's rescue and said that Sanjjanna shouldn't try and be a sati savitri.

Ever since Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has gone on air, the viewers as well as the makers of the show have complained that Shehnaaz Gill seems uninterested in the show. Amid the several complaints, a latest promo shared by the channel on social media shows that Shehnaaz Gill might be back in her element. In a snippet from today’s show, Shehnaaz can be seen slamming Sanjjanna Galrani for questioning Ankita Shrivastava’s character and says that she shouldn’t try to be a sati savitri.

The promo begins with Sanjjanna stating that how can it happen that you sit on someone’s lap and roam around with someone else. Listening to which, Shehnaaz interupts in between and shots back by saying keep your mouth shut. The actress further says that if she speaks about Ankita’s character, she will also not be spared. This leaves Sanjjanna in utter shock.

Sanjjanna Galrani has been having a hard time in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Although she has entered the show to win Paras Chhabra’s heart, she has managed to become one of his last preferences. Paras Chhabra has even gone forward to compare Sanjjanna with his ex. Meanwhile, other promos shared by the makers show a huge fight between Paras and Shehbaz as well as the nomination process.

Premiered on February 17, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge revolves around Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill’s bid to find a prospective partner for themselves. The contestants that are in the race to win Paras Chhabra’s heart include Sanjjanna Galrani, Ankita Shrivastava, Heena Panchal, Navdeesh Kaur, Shivani Jha and Aanchal Khurana. Meanwhile, the contestants are in the game for Shehnaaz Gill include Indeep Bakshi, Shehzaada, Balraj Syal, Mayur Verma, Tehraan Bakshi and Rohanpreet Singh.

