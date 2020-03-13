Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 13 March 2020 preview: In tonight's episode, Indeep Bakshi will go on a date with Shehnaaz Gill while Ankita Shrivastava will go on a date with Paras Chhabra. Take a look at how their dates went:-

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 13 March 2020 preview: Get ready for an emotion-packed episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge tonight in which 2 contestants, i.e one male and one female, will get an opportunity to go on a date with Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill. Among the lot, Shehnaaz chooses Indeep Bakshi and Paras chooses Ankita Shrivastava to go on a date with them. In a promo that has surfaced on social media, both the dates can be seen having a different mood and tone.

On the first date, Indeep Bakshi and Shehnaaz Gill have a heart to heart conversation. Indeep tells Shehnaaz that she should value herself first, she is blessed to pass through a difficult phase and if she doesn’t respect herself then nobody will.

Indirectly hinting at Sidharth Shukla, Indeep further says that forget about him for at least 2 days. If you love yourself, you wouldn’t even need anybody else. People should think that Shehnaaz wasn’t just happy and chirpy for Bigg Boss but she is like this in real life. That Shehnaaz had an X factor and he came on the show for that Shehnaaz. When Indeep says that he is her biggest fan, Shehnaaz gets emotional and sheds a tear. After which, Indeep goes forward to give her a warm hug.

On the other hand, Paras and Ankita end up fighting on their date. When Paras questions Ankita about her closeness with Balraj Syal, Ankita says that he cannot judge her like that. To this, Paras responds that he can and he has judged that they are not compatible with each other. Paras further gets up from his seat and leaves the date.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App