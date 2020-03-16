Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 16 March 2020 preview: In one of its biggest twists, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will witness the eviction of four male contestants by Gautam Gulati. The four contestants will be evicted due to their inability to form a connection with anyone in the show.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 16 March 2020 preview: Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s Swayamvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is gearing up for a huge twist. In a promo that is going viral on social media, Gautam Gulati says that this week’s nominations have been disbanded. Instead of one contestant, four male contestants will be evicted from the show. The decision to evict four contestants came after Shehnaaz admitted that she is in love with Sidharth Shukla and no other guy will able to carve a similar space for himself in her heart anytime soon.

The promo begins with Gautam Gulati speaking about Shehnaaz Gill’s confession and how the boys are unaware of what she has said. After the clip is shown to all male suitors, Shehnaaz says that she is openly admitting that she is in love with him. Gautam further asks her if there is any guy who will be able to create a space for himself, which she denies.

It is when Gautam Gulati announces that there will be four evictions this week. He asks the girls to name one guy with whom they feel a connection. Gautam then announces 4 names and asks them to leave the show because the base of the show is love and they failed to form a connection in the house. Before moving forward, Gautam Gulati tells Shehnaaz that these four guys have been evicted because of her.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the four contestants that have been evicted this week include Indeep Bakshi, Rohanpreet Singh and the two wildcard contestants Tehreen Bakshi and Shehzaada. However, we would have to wait for tonight’s episode to know whole side of the story.

