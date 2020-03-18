Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 18 March 2020 preview: In the upcoming episode, all the female contestants will be seen given a task to woo Paras Chhabra. From feeding him fruits to dancing for him, the girls will do everything to please Paras Chhabra. Take a look-

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 18 March 2020 preview: Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s swayamvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has almost reached its final end. After Gautam Gulati evicted 4 male contestants earlier this week, the makers of the show have now given a chance to the female contestants to woo Paras Chhabra. To give a sneak peek into tonight’s episode, a new promo has been shared on the social media handle of Colors channel, which will surely make you want to watch the upcoming episode.

The promo begins with Ankita Shrivastava reading a letter that states that a task inspired by the story of Vishwamitra and Maneka is being given to them. In the task, all the female contestants will have to woo Paras Chhabra. As the task begins, Paras Chhabra is seen sitting on a high-rise table. Time and again, girls increase their proximity with him, try to touch him, whisper something in his ears, feed him fruits and dance around him.

Amid all the girls, Ankita Shrivastava and Heena Panchal, who have expressed that they don’t like Paras at all, put in maximum efforts. Thus, raising the difficulty level for Paras Chhabra. While the task is going on, other male contestants like Balraj Syal, Mayur Verma along with Shehnaaz Gill and her brother Shehbaz are sitting on one side.

Who will Paras choose as his partner among the female contestants? Will it be Heena Panchal, Ankita Shrivastava, Sanjjanna Galrani, Navdeesh Kaur, Aanchal Khurana or Shivani Jha? To find out, keep watching Mujhse Shaadi Karoge from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm.

