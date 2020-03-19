Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 19 March 2020 preview: In tonight's episode, Vikas Gupta will be seen entering Mujhse Shaadi Karoge house. He also makes a revelations that leaves all the housemates startled.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 19 March 2020 preview: Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s swayamvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is almost in its last few days. Slated for a wrap in a day or two, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will witness the entry of Vikas Gupta in tonight’s episode. In a promo shared by the channel on social media, Vikas asks all the girls why Shehnaaz failed to form a connection with anyone and who is at fault in this.

When Sanjjanna says that the boys gave in their best efforts but the door to Shehnaaz’s heart are closed, Shehnaaz responds that if the show was titled Mujhse Dosti Karoge then she would have been open to it. Since it is titled as Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, she does not want to become a joke or treat it like a joke. Heena Panchal then says as far as she knows Shehnaaz, she would not select anyone out here. If Sidharth Shukla was here, she would have selected him.

Another promo shared by the channel shows Shehbaz attempting to change the mood of the house with his light-hearted jokes. In this mission, he is joined by none other than Shehnaaz Gill. Along with this, tonight’s episode will also witness Balraj objecting to Ankita’s closeness with Paras. Post which, Ankita openly admits in front of the whole house that she likes Balraj.

Looking at the situation in the house, Vikas Gupta then informs everyone that anyone can form a connection inside Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. It doesn’t have to be with Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill. He says find love and win.

