Rashami and Sidharth Shukla helped Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill to select a partner also they give an advantage card to two contestants before entering into the house. Whereas, Paras and Shehnaaz finally chose their five contestants each.

The show begins with Paritosh’s entry he tried to impress the audience with his punch lines and jokes. He pointed out Rashami Desai for her Bigg Boss appearance. He also targetted Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill for their USP of Bigg Boss. He said that there are heavy possibilities that Shehnaazwill flip in the show. Paritosh entertained the audience but then host Manish Paul entered and said that its a right of the host to begin the show.

After that Manish dramatized and sent him back in a funny manner. Manish introduced Sidharth Shukla once again in the show and asked him to help Shehnaaz. Shehnaaz welcomes him with a hug and Kiss. Sidharth and Rashami then helped Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill to find their partners. Then the left to check out the house which has been prepared for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestants.

The verbal fight was also on among the contestants and Jasleen Matharu was asked about Anup Jalota, she said that he was my Guru and there was nothing else. Another contestant asked her that she brought her guru in Bigg Boss as her boyfriend. But Paras helped her and said that he will not ask her anything about her personal life.

Then other contestants enter the house, one of the new contestants, Ankita Shrivastav bring Halwa for Paras and said that she wants to impress her by food. Rashami took a small test of her and then Paras select her. Paras and Shehnaaz both got their 5 contestants who would go inside the house. contestants get the advantage card.

