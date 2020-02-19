The show begins with Paritosh’s entry he tried to impress the audience with his punch lines and jokes. He pointed out Rashami Desai for her Bigg Boss appearance. He also targetted Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill for their USP of Bigg Boss. He said that there are heavy possibilities that Shehnaazwill flip in the show. Paritosh entertained the audience but then host Manish Paul entered and said that its a right of the host to begin the show.
After that Manish dramatized and sent him back in a funny manner. Manish introduced Sidharth Shukla once again in the show and asked him to help Shehnaaz. Shehnaaz welcomes him with a hug and Kiss. Sidharth and Rashami then helped Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill to find their partners. Then the left to check out the house which has been prepared for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestants.
The verbal fight was also on among the contestants and Jasleen Matharu was asked about Anup Jalota, she said that he was my Guru and there was nothing else. Another contestant asked her that she brought her guru in Bigg Boss as her boyfriend. But Paras helped her and said that he will not ask her anything about her personal life.
Kaun hoga pass? Punjabi kudi ka andaaz 💃 ya #AnkitaShrivastava ke cooking skills! 😋
Kaun kar payega #ParasChhabra ko impress? 🤔
Dekhiye aaj #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein, 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par.#ParasKiShaadi
Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/pDncCeNALF
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 19, 2020
#ParasChhabra ka dil jeetne ke iss competition mein kya #JasleenMatharu aur #HeenaPanchal ki purani dosti badlegi dushmani mein? 😬
Dekhiye inke beech ka yeh maha yuddh, aaj raat 10:30 baje, #MujhseShaadiKarogi mein, #Colors par.#ParasKiShaadi
Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/R991EBH7ye
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 19, 2020
Then other contestants enter the house, one of the new contestants, Ankita Shrivastav bring Halwa for Paras and said that she wants to impress her by food. Rashami took a small test of her and then Paras select her. Paras and Shehnaaz both got their 5 contestants who would go inside the house. contestants get the advantage card.
#RanveerOberoi knows how to tickle the funny bone😂
Kya mazak mazak mein jeet lega woh #ShehnaazGill ka dil😍
Watch #MujhseShaadiKaroge tonight at 10:30 only on #Colors. #ShehnaazKiShaadi
Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/Ht7HQr8to8
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 19, 2020
#Rohanpreet ne diye kuch personal questions ke jawaab. 😬
Kya hoga #ShehnaazGill aur inke dil ka connection? 🤔
Dekhiye #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein, aaj raat 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par. #ShehnaazKiShaadi
Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/3VGOLa2l39
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 19, 2020
Yeh No.1 desi girl kya kar payegi #ParasChhabra ko impress, what's your guess? 🤔
Dekhiye aaj #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein, 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par.#ParasKiShaadi
Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/nhgtyrQ5Q5
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 19, 2020