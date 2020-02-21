Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 21 February 2020, Episode 5 written updates: After a fast date contestants have started creating things against each other. Heena Panchal, Jasleen Kaur and Sanjjana targetted Ankita for their so-called innocent behaviour. It can be seen that Ankita is playing alone since day one and have a different style of playing. Other girls did not like her unique style of dealing with Paras Chhabra so they tried to create a difference.

Akita came to make tea for Paras but Sanjjana had already made it for her. Sanjana said that she can take the tea but she has to tell him that Sanjjana had made the tea. After that, they both started spat. All the ladies targetted her. Ankita Srivastav seemed sorted and cleared and she did not let her affect her game.

After that, they all had given a task, the contestants have to make the moves so that Shehnaaz and paras can recognize them even in their blindfolds. The game was very interesting as the boys were wrapped in pom poms and they were differently dressed up It was very easy for Shehnaz to get confused. On the other hand, Paars was blindfold and the girls had to touch him so that Paras could identify one girl and take her on a date.

All the ladies tried hard to get identified but unfortunately, they failed and Ankita Shrivastav won the task. Taking about the boys, Balraj who impressed Shehnaaz on the fast date as well, got a chance to go on a special date with her. Paras and Shehnaaz went on a date with their chosen partners. Balraj shared Shehnaaz why he is there.

