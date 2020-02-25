Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 25 February 2020, Episode 7 written updates: Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra came closer to choose their match as they save two contestants each out of 5 matches for the next phase. Check out the full written episode here.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 25 February 2020, Episode 7 written updates: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestants try to impress Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra to no end but there are some other love stories going inside the house. Jasleen Matharu and Mayur are sharing some special bond and they are getting cozy with each other. Other contestants are also trying to make them comfortable for each other. Mayur accepted that he likes Jasleen but Jasleen cleared that she is here in the game for Paras Chhabra.

On the other hand, Mayur tried to convince Jasleen that he likes her but he wanted to understand her. He has o go a long way with the partner and he wanted to make sure everything. After that, Shehnaaz and Paras performed with the chosen contestants. In the task, they had opportunity to save on contestants from the nomination round on the basis of better chemistry.

Paras saved Sanjjana and rejected Jasleen as he felt that Jasleen was trying to showcase her only she was not concerned about her partner. He felt a better connection with Sanjjana. Shehnaaz chose Rohanpreet as she felt a better connection and more comfortable with him.

Then the contestants were given a chance to buy some gifts for Shehnaaz and Paras for that they had to fight and collect points. Paras and Shehnaaz could have saved only one contestant each and could keep only one gift. paras save Jasleen as he liked the bracelet she bought for him. Shehnaaz liked the teddy that Balraj opted for him as Balraj tagged it with SidNaaz because Shehnaaz was missing Sidharth Shukla.

