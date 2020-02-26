Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 26 February 2020, Episode 8 written updates: Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra gave a task to the contestants in which they had to impress them. Shehnaaz and Paras Chhabra shortlisted one contestant each to take them on a big date.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 26 February 2020, Episode 8 written updates: Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra came with a task where they have gone for a talk with the contestants. They had a heart with their pictures, which they have to pass to the contestant in the order they like them. Shehnaaz and Paras were all set to play the game so that they can check all the contestants.

Shehnaaz Gill gave heart to Mayur and after passing it to Mayank she asked Mayur to dress like a sexy lady and talk like that. She also asked him to get a makeover like that and gave her feel like a female friend Mayur has done his task phenomenally and Shehnaaz Gill appreciated him a lot for his confidence and spirit to do the task.

Paras passed the heart from Sanjjana to Navdeesh, Paras asked Sanjjana not to talk to him directly. He said that she could talk only through Shehbaaz and he also asked her to go into the pool and take a dig for 20 time. In each dig, she has to appreciate her haters and talk about her weakness. Paras did not like her approach, he said that he was expecting more from her.

Kardiye #ParasChhabra ne apne se judey saare doubts clear. Dekhiye kya iss Sanskaari Playboy ko milegi apni choice ki girl?

Dekhiye kya hota hai #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein, aaj raat 10:30 baje #Colors par. #ParasKiShaadi Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/XeJpxBdJSo — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 26, 2020

Then Paras gave a task to Navdeesh and asked her to eat 5 chilies, Navdeesh took the challenge and fulfilled it. On the other hand, Mayank gets into a verbal spat with Shehnaaz as he said no to Shehnaaz’s tasks and called it stupidity. Shehnaaz called Mayank undeserving. Shehnaaz chooses Balraj Syal and Paras to choose Jasleen for the date. Balraj made Shehnaaz feel super special by a performance.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App