Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 28 February 2020, Episode 10 written updates: Gautam Gulati entered into paras Chhbara Shehnaaz Gill show as a new host of the show. Gautam Gulati change the perspective of the show just after entering the show.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 28 February 2020, Episode 10 written updates: Gautam Gulati took a huge entry into the show as he has come to host the show. Shehnaaz Gill welcomed him with a warm hug and Gautam also gave him heart. Basically it is clear that Gautam Gulati is going to give turns to the show and will also regulate the show according to him.

Just after his entry, he took a class of the housemates, he also took a class of Shehnaaz Gill. Gautam asked each contestant about their relations with Shehnaaz and Paras and tried to find out the reason for a bad performance by the boys. Gautam figured out that Shehnaaz Gill is equally responsible for the failure. Gautam advised Shehnaaz to take interest and to become respectful towards the contestants.

On the other hand, Gautam appreciated the female contestants and Paras for maintaining a good balance in the game and their relationships. Sanjjana put allegation on Jasleen and Mayur for making each other priorities in spite of Paras and Shehnaaz. Paras prove Sanjjana’s point wrong because he was fine with Mayur and Jasleen’s bonding.

Gautam Gulati also introduced some games Jasleen from male contestants and Indeep from boys contestants won the task. Now Gautam has said that he will take 2 contestants back today. But he brang the twist and take away Paras and Shehnaaz. Now the contestants have to earn the time to meet them.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App