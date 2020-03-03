Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 3rd March 2020, Episode 12 written updates: Paras Chhabra completed a date withNavdeesh where they had done cute talks and tried to create a bond. Paras also liked the cuteness of Navdeesh and the genuineness of her. Shehnaaz Gill also completed her date with Mayur, they spend a funny and chill time together. Their date was totally friendly and it could be seen that they were developing a friendship bond.

Then Paras and Shehnaaz get inside the house and tell the contestants that they have to choose one of the contestants among the two, those who were going for the date with them. The selected contestant will get a chance to get clicked a picture and the picture will be pasted on a decorated wall. Shehnaaz chose Mayur and Paras chose Navdeesh and get the picture done for the wall.

After that Paras scold the doctor and asked her to give a new start to Shehnaaz. Then Mahi Vij and Jay Bhanushali get into the secret room of paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill. They asked them about the contestants and their feelings. Jay Bhanushali also revealed that he liked the doctor aka Mayank a lot and Shehnaaz might have Kuch Kuch Hota Hai kind of Jodi with him.

Then Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra have given a cooking task to the contestants. Jay Bhanushali entered the house to help them and also to give a glimpse of the outside world. The contestants also told him about their feeling about other contestants and Shehnaaz, Paras.

