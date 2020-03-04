Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 4th March 2020, Episode 13 written updates: Paras Chhabra chooses Heena Panchal on an alone date where Heena opens up about her past life and tell her that she is a sweet girl behind this tomb boy.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 4th March 2020, Episode 13 written updates: The episode begins with the continuous food task where Shehnaaz Gill ordered a sandwich to Rohanpreet and paras asked Heena Panchal to make Hakka noodles for him. Heena said that she is going to cook for the first time and she doesn’t know cooking at all. She took help from the housemates and finally cooked the food for him. Rohanpreet also made a sandwich for Shehnaaz Gill and give a cute decoration to it.

Shehnaaz Gill really liked the way Rohanpreet decorated the food, he wrote baby on the plate because Shehnaaz called Rohanpreet baby. Finally, Paras chose Heena Panchal as her alone date and Shehnaaz Gill clearly chose Rohanpreet for the date. Shehnaaz Gill opened up on her feeling with Rohanpreet and said that she wanted to forward with him only.

Then the contestants were said that they will get a chance to go on a date with Paras and Shehnaaz where they have to impress then and get saved from nominations. Shehnaaz Gill firstly rejected Mayank as she has zero connectivity with him. Then she gave time to everyone, she went to Balraj first and asked her to want he want to talk about. Balraj tried to clear about the Sidnaaz tag but Shehnaaz rejected him.

Paras and Shehnaaz enjoyed a dance with Heena, Jasleen, Rohanpreet and Mayur in pairs but the decision to reject one of them was difficult. Paras saved Heena Panchal and Shehnaaz Gill saved Mayur from the elimination.

