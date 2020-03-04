Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 4th March 2020 preview: After giving tasks and getting into spats with the contestants, in the upcoming episode, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen fighting with her own brother Shehbaz, Watch the promo here–

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 4th March 2020 preview: In just a small time span, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has become the most entertaining shows. Whether it is the game plan of the contestants or the drama added by Shehnaaz and Paras, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has no doubt garnered limelight and both the Bigg Boss contestants are riding high on drama.

In the latest promo released, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen fighting with her brother Shehbaz, who is known for his happy-go-lucky attitude. Further, she will be also seen warning him for abusing her and says that he is only here because of her. Later, Shehnaaz Gill is also seen crying after her fight.

Now, this will happen for the first time when Shehnaaz Gill will fight from her own brother. In another promo, Shehbaz was also seen waxing Balraj Syal and teases him by putting more wax strips.

Watch Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 4th March 2020 preview:

This will not be wrong to say that all the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to convince Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. From dipping in the pool to waxing, all the contestants are trying hard to fix the race of the swaymvar.

