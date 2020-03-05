Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 5 March 2020 preview: The game inside Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is getting dirtier and much more intense. In tonight's episode, a huge fight will break out between Heena Panchal and Navdeesh Kaur. Check out the promo here-

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 5 March 2020 preview: Bigg Boss 13 might be over but the craze around its popular contestants is certainly not. To capitalise on this massive fanbase and popularity, the show is back on Indian Television but with a twist. Titled as Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the show is being shot in the same house with new contestants locked inside the house. However, this time, the contestants are not here to win BB trophy but win Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s heart and become their prospective partners.

In tonight episode, viewers are in for an entertainment bonanza with the comeback of Ankita Shrivastava, Shehbaaz’s laughter session with the contestants, his and Navdeesh’s plan to project Sanjjanna as someone who indulges in black magic followed by a big fight between Heena Panchal and Navdeesh Kaur.

A promo going viral on social media shows how Ankita Shrivastava’s comeback will bring a smile on Paras Chhabra’s face. This is followed by Shehbaaz and Navdeesh’s interesting plan against Sanjjanaa. The duo tactfully hides a tissue paper with all those names with whom Sanjjanna had a fight. When Jasleen and other housemates find it, a panic of sorts grips every housemate’s mind. Paras Chhabra also narrates his past horror incidents in front of the housemates.

Ending the promo with a bang, we see a big fight between Heena Panchal and Navdeesh Kaur where they get so agitated that the former elbows Navdeesh’s face before Shehbaaz jumps in to resolve things between them.

