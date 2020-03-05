Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 5th March 2020, Episode 14 written updates: Paras Chhabra, Sheehnaaz Gill’s show took a hype on the television because of its unique concept and unpredictable daily episodes. Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill tried a lot to understand the contestants and spend enough time with them so that they could make a sensible decision. Today Shahbaz and Navdeesh planed a prank on all the contestants and try to prove that Sanjana uses black magic in the house. Shahbaz has planned astrology class for all the contestants and did a Palm reading. Shahbaz called all the contestants one by one and tell them if they will have a bright future with Paras and Shehnaaz or not.

He asked some controversial questions from Jasleen Matharu he asked Jasleen if she has something else with Mayur. Suddenly Mayur and Jasleen started shouting on each other and blaming each other for their broken friendship. Paras then took her side and clarified all the contestants inside the house that Jasleen has a different mindset and Mayur and Jasleen have nothing else but just friendship like Shahabaz and Heena.

To which Heena reacted in said that she has nothing to do with Shahbaz. On the other hand, Shehnaaz took Mayank on a special date and Paras took Sanjana on a special date because they believe that these two contestants got the minimum time with them. So they gave the last chance to them. Sanjana played a creepy prank and tried to convince all the housemaids that she has some supernatural powers.

