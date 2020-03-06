Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 6th March 2020 promo: In the upcoming episode, Gautam Gulati will be seen dancing on Paani Wala Dance and will be seen introducing a new twist. Watch here–

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 6th March 2020 promo: Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is currently in its full swing as the contestants are leaving no chance of making the game more interesting day by day. From passing personal comments to figuring out different methods of impressing Shehnaaz and Paras, the show is no doubt becoming better each day.

In the recent promo released, Gautam Gulati will be seen turning the temperatures high as he will dance on the song Paani Wala Dance. After his hot performance, he will also be seen introducing a new twist. He reveals that two contestants who will be going to Pyaar Ka Pinjara and will not be a part of pool party.

After taking a mutual decision, the contestants will be sending Balraj Syal and Heena Panchal inside Pyaar Ka Pinjara. While everyone will be excited about the pool party, Jasleen Matharu and Balraj will be seen engaging in a war of words.

Ahead of the task, @TheGautamGulati ne ki aaj start with 'Paani Waala Dance' in the house of #MujhseShaadiKaroge. Here's what's in store for you tonight at 10:30 PM, only on #Colors. #ShehnaazKiShaadi #ParasKiShaadi Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/btM84Y1fdJ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) March 6, 2020

Later, Indeep Bakshi also gets into a spat with Balraj Syal as he says that he has no interest in attending a pool party with other contestants and his only aim is Shehnaaz Gill.

.@TheGautamGulati ne diya hai public ki taraf se #JasleenMatharu ko "Overacting ki dukaan" ka khitaab!

What do you think about it, tell us in the comments below & watch #MujhseShaadiKaroge tonight at 10:30 PM, only on #Colors. Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/s3ScaRhjsk — COLORS (@ColorsTV) March 6, 2020

