Mujhse Shaadi Karoge 9 March 2020 promo: Despite a promising start, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s swayamvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has lost steam in less than a month. This is due to lack of interest in the participating contestants as well as the Bigg Boss 13 duo. In a promo shared by the makers of the show today on social media, Paras Chhabra and Jay Bhanushali can be seen engaged in a heated conversation over the same.

In the promo, Jay Bhanusali informs Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill that he had a one on one conversation with every contestant and they feel the problem is with the duo. To which, Paras responds that he doesn’t feel like talking to these girls because they all seem fake to him.

When Jay Bhanushali says that at least they are trying and what else does he expect from them, Paras says he is not interested in them because he gets depression just by looking at them. Jay Bhanusali then slams Paras for his comment and calls it ‘Vaahiyat’. This enrages Paras, who then says he doesn’t think he can do this show and threatens to quit.

Recently, reports were rife that Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is going off-air due to low viewership. Responding to the speculations, Paras told a news portal that there is no truth to these rumours as the TRPs have just started coming in. Her mother’s dialogue from Bigg Boss 13 has got so popular. Shehnaaz’s brother and some of the contestants are doing so well. Moreover, the makers are also coming in with new ideas and concepts. So, the show is not going off-air anytime soon. He will ensure that he takes this show to its ultimate end.

