Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Colors's show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will air its last episode today, in which Aanchal Khurana and Paras Chhabra will be announced as winners.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill’s swayamvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has had an early end owing to unexpectedly low TRP ratings and Coronavirus outbreak. The show will air its last episode tonight on Colors at 10:30 pm, in which Paras will choose Aanchal Khurana as his prospective partner. Even though Aanchal entered the show as a wild card contestant, she managed to carve a space for herself and outdo competition rather quickly. While one might be expecting that Aanchal must be partying or spending quality time with Paras these days, it is certainly not the case.

In an interaction with a news portal, Aanchal Khurana revealed that she got hospitalised right after getting out of the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge house. Due to an upset stomach, Aanchal puked several times and had to be hospitalised. This happened because she is not used to eating outside food, which is prepared with a lot of spices. She is someone who likes to eat simple and bland food at home.

Aanchal Khurana also revealed that she wasn’t well even when she was inside Mujhse Shaadi Karoge house. After getting discharged, she has flown down to Delhi to spend sometime with her family. She has consulted her doctor in Delhi as well and is absolutely fine now.

The finale episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will also witness Ankita Shrivastava and Balraj Syal admitting their feelings for each other. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill will choose to leave the show since she has failed to form a connection with anyone.

