Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: After winning Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Aanchal Khurana has said that the show was more than mini Bigg Boss combined with Splitsvilla rather than being a swayamvar. She also clarified that she and Paras are just good friends.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: The journey of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which began right after Bigg Boss 13 on February 17, has come to an end within a month. What was initially planned as a 3-month-long show, was cut short within a month due to dismal TRP ratings and coronavirus scare. In its last episode, which was aired last night on March 20, Paras Chhabra chose Aanchal Khurana as his potential life partner and Shehnaaz Gill decided to walk out.

In a conversation with a news portal, Aanchal Khurana recently spilled the beans on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and made some interesting revelations. Compairing Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to shows like Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla, Aanchal said that the show had nothing like a swayamvar. Even she thought that Shehnaaz and Paras are going to have a swayamvar when the show began. However, when she entered the show, she realized that Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is more like a mini Bigg Boss combined with Splitsvilla of sorts.

All the contestants were living together in one house, fighting and trying to form connections with each other. At the end, two contestants were announced as winners.

When asked if she and Paras are dating, Aanchal denied by saying that that they are just good friends. Aanchal elaborated that she could have faked their relationship by calling her his girlfriend, announcing their engagement or stating that he is not dating Mahira but there is no point gaining publicity like this.

Aanchal Khurana also commented on Shehnaaz Gill’s decision to walk out the show and said that she took a good decision. However, if it was her, she would have taken this decision on the first or second day itself and not wait for the finale episode. If you love someone else then there is no point forming a connection with somebody else.

