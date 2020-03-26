Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: After Indeep Bakshi, Balraj Syal opens up about Sidnaaz and expresses that he wants Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla to come together.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: This won’t be wrong to say that though the match-making show has ended, the controversies regarding the show and its contestants are in no mood to get ended. Talking about the finale, though, Paras Chhabra chose Aanchal Khurana to be his suitor, Shehnaaz Gill refused to choose anyone as her connection. Happy with Shehnaaz Gill’s decision, Mayur Verma and Balraj Syal said that this was Shehnaaz Gill’s best decision.

Recently, Balraj Syal revealed that people call Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s bond to be a drama just because Sidharth is strong and Shehnaaz chose him to be in the game of Bigg Boss but it is nothing like that. Both of them are truly connected to each other and whenever both of them meet, their faces shine like anything.

He further added that both of them are good friends and he wants both of them to come together. Not just Balraj, sometime back singer Indeep Bakshi also said that he wants Shehnaaz and Sidharth to come together in a relationship as they look adorable together.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s latest video Bhula Dunga is currently trending on number 1 on YouTube. Further, it has also received a lot of praise from the audience. Revealing about the experience of working with Shehnaaz, Sidharth revealed that Shehnaaz is a great actress and fills energy on the sets with her positive approach. He added that he also fell in love with the song when he first heard it.

