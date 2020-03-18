Recently, the news has came that Paras Chhabra confirmed his match with the wild card entry contestant Kajal Khurana. Although the showtime has not been able to get complete because of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. So the show has been called off in between and there is no confirmation on the resuming of the show

On the other hand, Shehnaz Gill got disqualified from the show because she did not feel anything for any of the contestant throughout the journey and said that she does not think that she would be able to make a pair with anybody because till now nobody has been able to replace of Siddharth Shukla in her heart. So basically she ditched the show and the contestants too.

The new love story began in the house when Ankita Shrivastav got impressed by Balraj Syal as he took her stand on every edge of the show. She confessed her feeling to Heena Panchal that she really liked the contestant Balraj Syal and got pure feelings.

#Breaking #MujhseShadiKroge#MujhseShadiKroge Final Episode#ShehnaazGill will be disqualified as she is not able to find perfect match for her while#ParasChabbra will Find WildCard entry #AanchalKhurana as perfect match For Him — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) March 18, 2020

But the most interesting thing happened in the show that Ankita Srivastava and Balraj Syal make connections with each other and they have finally confirmed their feelings in the show. Now it will be interesting to see if something will come after the Coronavirus outbreak or we have to keep the eyes off-screen on the new couple. We will bring you more interesting and exciting insiders from Mujhse Shaadi Karoge stage till then stay tuned to our website NewsX.

