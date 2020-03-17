Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Ankita Srivastava also confessed her friendship with Balraj Syal. Is the new love story brewing up inside the house or just a new agenda for the TRP of the show.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge taking different twists as Gautam Gulati entered the show with another Dhamaka. In the recent episode, we have seen that Gautam Gulati give a chance to all the ladies to save one boy among all. In which Aanchal Khurana, Shivani Jha, Sanjana Galrani, Navdeesh saved Paras Chhabra.

Whereas Heena Panchal saved Mayur Verma and Ankita Srivastava saved Balraj Syal. In the recent episodes, we have also seen that Ankita Srivastava and Balraj Syal’s friendship have become a matter of fight in between Ankita and Paras Chhabra. Ankita Srivastava also confessed her friendship with Balraj Syal. She told Heena Panchal that whenever she got close to Balraj Syal, she feels that somebody nice and clear hearted person is standing behind her.

While talking to Hina she also got emotional and started crying. Heena asked her if her tears are of happiness. Ankita Srivastava also got emotional because Balraj always took her stand and stand behind her as a true friend. Now it will be interesting to see if some new love angle will take place inside the house. It will also happen just for a short time.

Well, recently the show has confirmed to go off air for dome time due to the safety of amid coronavirus. There are reports that the shooting of the films and television shows are stopped from March 21 to March 31. There is no confirmation when everything will get a resume. Till now many of the celebrities also urged to maintain the hygiene and keep precautions.

