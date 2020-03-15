Ankita Srivastava and Heena Panchal get into verbal Spat with Paras Chhabra. They both made a lot of comments for Paras. Paras Chhabra also gives many statements about Ankita Srivastava and Heena Panchal. In the last episode, we have seen that Paras Chhabra lashed out on Heena Panchal and said that he did not like her since the day one. He does not like the personalities like her, she is a total tomboy and has a rude attitude towards others.

On the other hand, Ankita Srivastava has been targeted by Paras Chhabra and other housemates. Navdeesh and Sanjjana to call character in between and mark allegation on her that she always made close relations with all the boys inside the house. She always forgets her limits. Aanchal Khurana also jumped into the conversation and made allegations on her. Paras and Shehnaaz also fight over these girls.

Later, Ankita and Paras went on a date where Paras Chhabra ask her some personal questions but Ankita did not like that. Ankita and Hina later discussed Paras Chhabra’s changed behaviour. Henna said that he does not know how to behave with the girl, he thinks that he has a very good image but it is his reality coming out.

#ParasChhabra ke against ho rahi hain iss ghar ki girls.😱

Dekhiye aur bhot kuch in the house of #MujhseShaadiKaroge, every Mon-Fri on #Colors at 10:30 PM. #ParasKiShaadi Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/f08iSu43gd — COLORS (@ColorsTV) March 15, 2020

Ankita Srivastava also said that she has seen him in Bigg Boss where he took stand for Mira Sharma on each and every step that made every girl amazed. That is the reason why Ankita was there but now the reality is coming out.

