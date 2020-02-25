Ankita Srivastava is rumored to be evicted from the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, failing to impress Paras Chhabra despite her good performance in the task.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge update: reports suggest that actor Ankita Srivastava who was long considered to be a perfect match for Paras Chhabra in the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will be evicted in the latest episode.

This speculation comes at the back of Paras Chhabra’s decision to save Sanjana Galrani over Ankita Srivastava in the show, because of resilience shown by Sanjana as she fought through her injury to complete the task.

Prior to the task, it appeared as if Paras Chhabra was developing a soft corner for Ankita Srivastava, both of them even sharing a date in the show.

However, this sudden change in heart from Paras Chhabra has left Ankita Srivastava in cold waters and she is heavily suspected to be evicted in the latest episode.

This would be a big blow for Ankita Srivastava as post her debut in Welcome back she hasn’t been featured in anything significant and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was her biggest shot at redeeming her career and coming back into the public eye.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has been constantly targetted by fans and netizens for being boring and failing to capture the magic Bigg Boss 13, which has put the makers on the spot to introduce something interesting that would bring back viewers interest in the show.

This eviction and sudden change of Paras Chhabra’s interest from Ankita Srivastava and Jasleen Mathura to Sanjana Galrani might as well do the magic.

Ankita Srivastava despite being featured on the show heavily failed to capture audience attention and charm them by their personality which has made the rumors even more credible as viewers are looking to bring new life into the show that has been battered by hate comments online by the viewers and demand for canceling the show.

