Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: After Bigg Boss 13, if any show has beaten the entertainment mark it is none other than Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. From a double dose of drama, fights to never-ending controversies of these contestants, in just a few days, the show has garnered a lot of eyeballs and even the suitors are leaving no stone unturned to impress Shehnaaz and Paras.

Amidst the growing competition inside the house, Jasleen Matharu, who also became a part of Bigg Boss 12, is among the top contestants who has managed to woo Paras Chhabra with her hot moves. But it seems that someone is unhappy with the chemistry between Jasleen Matharu and Paras Chhabra. In a video, Ankita Srivastava, who happens to be the favorite contestant of Paras Chhabra, was seen complaining to him about his closeness with Jasleen.

In the video, when Paras Chhabra and Jasleen Matharu were seen burning the dance floor with their performance, Ankita was spotted in a lot of worries. Later, she is seen warning Paras Chhabra that she wants her own time and expresses that she is upset with him.

Not just this, Jasleen Matharu is also making headlines as Anup Jalota, who happens to be her guru also expressed his disregard on Jasleen Matharu’s desire to tie the knots with Paras Chhabra. Reports revealed that Anup Jalota has raised objections and will also hold a meeting with Jasleen’s father soon.

