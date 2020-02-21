Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Anup Jalota recently revealed in an interview that Paras Chhabra is not a good guy for Jasleen Matharu as she only deserves him. Read the entire details here–

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Although Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota’s controversy behind participating in Bigg Boss 12 has settled down but it seems that their attachment will never fade away. Though Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu have denied their relationship, they never miss a chance of being vocal about their bond and support each other through every thick and thin. But now, it seems like that Jasleen Matharu’s decision of participating in Paras Chhabra’s Swaymvar has not gone down well with Anup Jalota.

Recently, in an interview with a news portal, Anup Jalota revealed that Jasleen never asked him before going in such a reality show. Though she said that she will be busy for a couple of months, she never mentioned about participating in a Swaymvar. He added that Paras Chhabra is not a good guy for Jasleen as he did a mistake on Bigg Boss 13 by double-dating and had no regrets.

He further said that Jasleen deserves a guy like him as he is soft-hearted and focussed in his career at the same time. He also revealed that both of them will soon feature in a film titled Vo Meri Student Hai, which will be directed by Jasleen Matharu’s dad.

It seems that Jasleen Matharu’s sizzling chemistry with Paras Chhabra is not being liked by the fans. Many social media users have slammed Jasleen Matharu’s behaviour on Twitter.

