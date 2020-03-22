Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: After winning Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with Ankita Shrivastava, Balraj Syal has said that he has found a friend for life in her. The duo had entered the show as the respective suitors of Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Started off as the swayamvar of star Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, Colors Tv show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge took a dramatic turn after two prospective suitors who came in the show for two different people fell in love. The couple is none other than Balraj Syal and Ankita Shrivastava. Even though Balraj and Ankita started off as Shehnaaz and Paras’s top priorities, the duo developed a close proximity during their stay in one house. Moreover, their closeness irked not just many housemates but also Paras Chhabra.

On the finale of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Paras Chhabra chose Aanchal Khurana as his prospective partner while Balraj Syal and Ankita Shrivastava chose each other. This gave the viewers not just one, but two winning couples. After the show’s wrap, Balraj has opened up about his connection with Ankita in an interview with a news portal.

Balraj Syal said everyone has seen their bond. Ankita took really good care of him when he was unwell. When she got ill and came out of the house for treatment, he really missed her. Even though the show is over, he has found a friend in Ankita for life. Ankita will now get a chance to get to know him in real life and see his real side. The actor further said that he found great support in Ankita as well as Shehnaaz.

When asked about his stay in the house, Balraj Syal said that he wanted to experience the format of the show. After Bigg Boss, he wanted to explore how it feels like to be locked inside the house and stay with strangers.

