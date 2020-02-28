Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's Swayamvar has not now turned into a verbal wrestling ground as each suitor is fighting with each other, amidst, Balraj Syal and Jasleen Matharu locked horns with each other and called each other with a disguised name.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s Swayamvar is hitting the headlines for its high octane drama, as once again Balraj Syal and Jasleen Matharu got into a verbal spat, where Matharu claimed that Balraj has a habit of pocking nose in someone else’s matter, as he taunted her over bond with Mayur Verma.

The fight turned out to be uglier, as they both called each other with degrading names, where Balraj called her Chipkali while Jasleen no less in fighting called him Monkey, needless to say, the competition is soaring high as each one if trying to impress Gill and Chhabra. Meanwhile, the show makers have now brought new host in the show, Bigg Boss 8 contestant Gautam Gulati made a grand entry and one by one took strict classes of everyone sparing no even Shehnaaz Gill.

The actor lashed out at Gill for not giving proper attention to the suitors, and mistake is not happening from one side but from both the ends. To which Shehnaaz said, this is her show and she will do what she feels like, interrupting her, Gulati said its everyone’s show. Currently, the plot of the show is still not running on Swayamvar track, but seems like now the bonding have had been developing between the suitors only!

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Video:

Uff, pyaar mein itna confusion! 🤯

Kya kar payega @TheGautamGulati inko help or will things stay the way they are in this house? 🤔

Dekhiye aaj #MujhseShaadiKaroge 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par. #ShehnaazKiShaadi #ParasKiShaadi Anytime on @justvoot. pic.twitter.com/k5yQDvub5D — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 28, 2020

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Video:

Ab hoga double entertainment kyunki the one & only, @TheGautamGulati is here😍

Dekhiye kya twist lekar aaye hain yeh, #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein aaj raat 10:30 baje.#ShehnaazKiShaadi #ParasKiShaadi Anytime on @justvoot. pic.twitter.com/HZodjwRUka — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 28, 2020

