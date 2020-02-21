Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Balraj Syal recently revealed the reason for participating in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and impressing Shehnaaz Gill. Watch the promo here–

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: After Bigg Boss 13, if there is any other show which is creating a buzz and is entertaining the audience, it is Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The show is currently in its initial stage but is quite liked by the audience. In the last episode, the contestants entered the house and were seen impressing both Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill in their first task called Speed Dating.

During the task, Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she enjoyed comedian Balraj Syal’s company and likes to get entertained from him as he makes her feel light. Recently, Balraj opened up about the reason for participating in the show and said that he was tired of listening to taunts for his marriage so he decided to come on this show.

He further said that it will be interesting to get married on national Television as all of my family members will witness their bond. Revealing on Shehnaaz Gill’s qualities, Balraj said that she is crazy and he loves crazy women.

Talking about Paras Chhabra, he got impressed by Ankita Shrivastava and more than Shehnaaz Gill, he enjoyed this speed dating task. From getting seduced by the contestants to getting pampered, it seems that Paras Chhabra is enjoying his time to the fullest.

